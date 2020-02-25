Five teens face capital murder charge after death of 16-year-old girl

BILOXI, Mississippi – Five teenagers are being charged as adult after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday, according to WLOX.

Yakeshia Blackmon, Willow Blackmon, Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook and Jaquez Porter each face a charge of capital murder after they allegedly used a gun to try and rob Madison Harris.

Yakeshia Blackmon, Cook and Porter are 17 years old. Willow Blackmon and Kelley are only 15 years old.

The NBC affiliate reports that an altercation happened and Harris was shot and killed.

A $1 million bond was set for all of the suspects except Cook, who was already out on bond, according to WLOX.