7-year-old dies one minute into tolsillectomy

CLINTON, SC – Family members are hoping to see autopsy results after a 7-year-old girl died during surgery in South Carolina.

Paisley Elizabeth Grace Cogsdill died while she was having her tonsils removed.

“She was just spunky energetic, she always keeps us on our toes," said Cameron Truelock, Paisley’s uncle.

Paisley’s uncle says she was the light in the family - she loved everyone and made sure everybody was close.

“She loved going to church, being active in church, and she loved being close to everybody. She was the community’s kid. she loved everybody in the community," said Cameron Truelock.

Last Friday, Paisley went to the greenwood hospital to get her tonsils out.

A healthy child with no issues, the family says, other than she snored in her sleep.

“Going into surgery she had no fear. She was smiling and happy, nothing was wrong, you know, she had no fear," said Mary Beth Truelock, Paisley’s grandmother.

The family says about one minute into surgery, Paisley’s heart stopped and doctors could not revive her.

“Definitely missing her all the time, you don’t understand why these things happen but we know it was god’s plan and that’s the only thing that can get us through, cause we know it was God," said Mary Beth Truelock.

Paisley’s grandmother says the community has shown so much love through this most difficult time.

“This is a horrible time for us, we live second by second right now because nobody should ever go through this pain that you’re going through," said Mary Beth Truelock.

A visitation for Paisley will be held Wednesday afternoon at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton.

A service to celebrate her life will follow the next day, before a burial ceremony at a nearby cemetery.