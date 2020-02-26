WATCH LIVE: President Trump meets with members of the Coronavirus Task Force
News conference expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat.
Trump plans to hold a news conference late Wednesday to talk about what the U.S. is doing to prepare for the virus.
On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion.
Trump’s news conference will be at the White House with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A livestream player will be added to this article before the event begins.
