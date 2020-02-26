WATCH LIVE: President Trump meets with members of the Coronavirus Task Force

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat.

Trump plans to hold a news conference late Wednesday to talk about what the U.S. is doing to prepare for the virus.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion.

Trump’s news conference will be at the White House with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

