Dunkin’ Donuts selling bags of bacon
Dunkin’ is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.
The donut chain is now selling bags of bacon!
The item is called ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ on the menu.
It’s a bag of eight half-slices of the pork product with sweet black pepper seasoning.
Dunkin’ says it’s for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.
The new ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ is now available in restaurants nationwide.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.