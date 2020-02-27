Dunkin’ Donuts selling bags of bacon

Dunkin’ is going for a mix of sweet and savory with its newest product.

The donut chain is now selling bags of bacon!

The item is called ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ on the menu.

It’s a bag of eight half-slices of the pork product with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin’ says it’s for customers on the go who are craving a different kind of snacking choice.

The new ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ is now available in restaurants nationwide.