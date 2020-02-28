40ºF

News

10-year-old gets to be super hero, thanks to Make A Wish

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old superhero thwarted a bank robbery, put out a fire and rescued someone from a "collapsing" building in Florida.

Orange county 10-year-old Gaige Pike was born with abnormal tissue growths that often signal cancer. Last year, he had open heart surgery.

Gaige told Make-A-Wish that he wanted to be a robot superhero, and RoboGaige was born.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida teamed up with the Orange County Sheriff's Office to have RoboGaige save the day on Thursday.

He caught a robber at Orlando Federal Credit Union using his lasers. Then, he put out a fire and rescued a person from a burning building. In his final rescue of the day, RoboGaige saved someone from a simulated building collapse.

