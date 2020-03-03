North Carolina has its first ‘presumptively positive’ coronavirus case

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – A person in North Carolina has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a test conducted by the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

This result is “presumptively positive,” and officials said it will also be confirmed by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention Lab.

While North Carolina health officials await the result from the CDC, they say they are treating presumptive cases as positive and following CDC guidelines to limit the spread of infection.

The person is “doing well” and in isolation at home, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The person is from Wake County, North Carolina and had traveled to Washington state where he or she was exposed to the virus at a long-term care facility where there is currently an outbreak.

State health officials say this is an isolated case, and COVID-19 is not currently widespread in North Carolina.