Bonding over beer: 100-year-old grandma creates brewery buzz
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Carmen McClelland and her 100-year-old grandmother, whose name is also Carmen, have spent the past year bonding in an unusual way: brewery hopping.
The tradition started as a way for the younger Carmen make grandma-duty a little more fun.
“At first I felt very guilty because I thought it was just me trying to have a life while I was on grandma duty and now it's our thing,” she says.
As for Grandma Carmen, bar hopping with her granddaughter has become a way for her to stay young.
“You’ve got to keep on going. Otherwise you fall,” Grandma Carmen says.
