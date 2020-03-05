Free donuts at Dunkin’ every Friday this month
Dunkin’ is trying to turn TGIF into TGIFDF: Thank goodness it’s Free Donut Friday.
Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Friday this month.
You have to be a DD Perks member.
You can enroll on the Dunkin’ app or ddperks.com.
The deal is available at participating restaurants in the US.
Dunkin’ is also running a contest in which four people can win free donuts for a year.
