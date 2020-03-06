Kindergarten boy dresses up as school security officer on ‘Dress As Your Favorite Person Day’

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – A boy in Arkansas is warming hearts across the country after he decided to dress up as his favorite school security officer.

On “Dress As Your Favorite Person Day,” kindergarten student Easton dressed up as Officer Cross, who works at his elementary school in Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Easton chose to dress as Officer Cross because “he keeps me safe,” he told KTHV Channel 11 News.

Easton wore his own “junior security” shirt to match the one Cross wears.