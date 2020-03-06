Second person tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A second person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services.

According to the health department, a man from Chatham County went to an area in Italy that has a coronavirus outbreak in late February. While in Italy, he says he had two days of mild, flu-like symptoms in Italy that seemed to be improving. He flew back to the U.S. the next day.

His case is reportedly linked to a case in Georgia, and the Georgia Dept. of Health notified North Carolina health officials.

Officials say they tested the man at his home Thursday night, which came back presumptively positive. The results will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

The man is reportedly cooperating and is in home isolation until follow-up tests are negative. In the meantime, health officials are working to identify people close to the man to monitor their symptoms.

Because the man was showing symptoms before he flew to the U.S., the CDC will identify people on the flight thought to be at risk and let the appropriate public health agencies.

While waiting for official results from the CDC, North Carolina health officials will treat presumptive cases as positive.

Officials say the virus is not widespread in North Carolina but recommends residents to wash hands, avoid touching your face and cover your coughs and sneezes.