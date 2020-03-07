Missing Toddler’s Remains Believed Found in Tennessee

Tennessee – According to WNBC, Remains believed to be that of a 15-month-old girl were found in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for a missing toddler, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn't been seen since at least December.

“This is certainly not the update we had hoped to provide this evening,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.