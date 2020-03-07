49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

49ºF

News

Missing Toddler’s Remains Believed Found in Tennessee

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Evelyn Bosewell, Remains, Found
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the mother of the 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020. The TBI said in a news release that the child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud are "believed to have information" regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the mother of the 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020. The TBI said in a news release that the child's grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud are "believed to have information" regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File) (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Tennessee – According to WNBC, Remains believed to be that of a 15-month-old girl were found in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for a missing toddler, authorities said.

At a press conference Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found the remains of Evelyn Mae Boswell earlier that evening. An Amber Alert was issued more than two weeks ago, but authorities have said she hadn't been seen since at least December.

“This is certainly not the update we had hoped to provide this evening,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.