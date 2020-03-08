Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president

CNN – US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Sunday she's endorsing Joe Biden for president, the latest in a series of high-profile announcements from Democrats backing the former vice president.

"When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

The California Democrat, who ended her 2020 presidential campaign in December 2019, also posted the announcement in a video on her Twitter account Sunday. She added that she would be in Detroit Monday to campaign with Biden. CNN previously reported that Harris was considering endorsing Biden.

Biden on Sunday morning thanked Harris for the endorsement, saying "from our family: thank you."

"Kamala — You've spent your whole career fighting for folks who've been written off and left behind — and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you," the former Vice President said in a retweet of her endorsement.

The long-anticipated endorsement from Harris comes as a string of former 2020 presidential contenders have thrown their support behind Biden, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

And on Saturday afternoon at a rally in St. Louis, Missouri, it seemed like Biden may have gotten ahead of himself in announcing the news. As he was thanking all of his endorsers' supporters' for coalescing around him, he also mentioned Harris' name. "And by the way, to all of Amy's folks, to all of Pete's folks, to all of Kamala's folks, to all of the folks, to Beto's folks, I tell you what, what a gigantic difference it's made. We're going to unite this party and unite this country."

Harris came to her final decision to endorse Biden on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN. Biden and Harris have been in touch in recent days, but Harris officially decided to move forward with backing Biden after Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on Thursday, the source said. Harris waited to endorse because she did not want to go against Warren or Klobuchar, the source added.