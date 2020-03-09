62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

62ºF

News

Missing Miami dog found in Michigan

Tags: National

BAY CITY, MI – A lost dog from Miami will soon be heading back home after being found 1,400 miles away.

A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.

She took the two-year-old Presa Canario to a local animal hospital, where they scanned his microchip.

With that information, staff was able to track down his owners.

“The owners were very happy. He’s been missing for two and a half months. they’re excited to get him back," said Kris Gibson.

Gibson is currently exploring options for getting Simba back to his family in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, it’s still a mystery how he got away and ended up so far from home.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.