Two men, dog survive plane crash without a crash

DESTIN, Fla. – A small plane crashed into a Florida woman’s backyard near the Destin airport.

Authorities say the inbound plane from Kansas reported engine problems, that’s when the aircraft came down, crashing into the tree.

Two men and a dog survived the incident, reportedly without a scratch.

The homeowner says she was on a walk and escaped potential harm as well.

“If I had gotten home from the walk any earlier I would have been sitting right there watching the planes.”

