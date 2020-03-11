Ninth ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus case announced in central Virignia

RICHMOND, Va. – The ninth coronavirus case in the commonwealth is out of central Virginia, according to state health officials.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other state health officials announced during a Wednesday morning press conference that a person in the Hanover County area has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the patient previously traveled to an area with a Level 3 advisory. The specific location was not revealed during the press conference.

