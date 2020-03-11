President Trump announces no-cost coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON, DC – As the number of infected Americans continues to rise, President Trump has announced that all copays for coronavirus testing will be waived by private insurance companies.

According to the announcement, the deal also includes all major insurance providers extending coverage to include coronavirus treatment under all plans.

Medicare and Medicaid recently announced that they will cover treatment and copays of COVID-19.

Insurers have also agreed to cover telemedicine services so patients can be covered without having to physically go to a hospital, according to the White House.

“Everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful. But be calm,” the President said. Thanks to early preventative measures by the Administration, as well as the strong fundamentals in our economy and job market, America is in great shape to weather any storm."