Several Cherry Blossom Festival events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A popular event that draws massive crowds to the Washington, D.C. area every year will feature a limited schedule of events due to concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Organizers with the National Cherry Blossom Festival announced Wednesday that several key events through March 31 are either canceled or postponed. The festival runs from March 20-April 12.

The event changes were prompted by recommendations from D.C.'s Department of Health to cancel nonessential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The following events are postponed or canceled:

The Pink Tie Party on March 20 is postponed. Organizers said they are looking at future dates to reschedule. The silent auction portion of the event will still take place online.

The Opening Ceremony on March 21 is canceled. Organizers say they are looking at alternative options including livestreaming the event.

The Blossom Kite Festival on March 28 is canceled.

The Tidal Basin Welcome Area and ANA stage is canceled.

