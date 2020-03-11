Virginia lawmaker, wife to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

WASHINGTON, DC – A Virginia lawmaker and his wife have decided to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a friend who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Rep. Don Beyer’s Twitter account, he and his wife hosted a friend for dinner on Feb. 28 who later tested positive for coronavirus.

This afternoon my wife Megan and I were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with us. They told us the timeline of his infection began shortly after our contact on February 28. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ct37gVii1w — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 10, 2020

Beyer says although he realizes that his lack of symptoms in the 10 days since the dinner indicates a low probability of him contracting the virus, he will self-quarantine until Monday to ensure he does not “pass any potential illness to others.”

“I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, scientists, and doctors, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior,” Beyer said on Twitter.

Beyer’s office will be closed for public business and he will not be attending any votes or hearings until Monday.