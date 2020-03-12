Taco Bell introduces new breakfast burrito
Taco Bell is beefing up its breakfast lineup.
Beginning Thursday, the chain started selling a new line of pressed breakfast burritos, which includes three options.
They are:
1. A toasted breakfast burrito with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce.
2. One with eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend and either bacon or sausage.
3. One with eggs, the three-cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.
Taco Bell has been serving breakfast nationally since 2014.
But as more fast-food chains expand their breakfast options, Taco Bell is upping its game.
