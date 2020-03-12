Taco Bell introduces new breakfast burrito

Taco Bell is beefing up its breakfast lineup.

Beginning Thursday, the chain started selling a new line of pressed breakfast burritos, which includes three options.

They are:

1. A toasted breakfast burrito with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce.

2. One with eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend and either bacon or sausage.

3. One with eggs, the three-cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

Taco Bell has been serving breakfast nationally since 2014.

But as more fast-food chains expand their breakfast options, Taco Bell is upping its game.