61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

61ºF

News

Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tom Hanks, Coronavirus, Health, Entertainment
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (married April 30, 1988)
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (married April 30, 1988) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tom Hanks shared an update with his fans on Wednesday night announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hanks posted on Twitter that they “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

The couple is in Australia and will follow protocol recommended by health officials.

Hanks posted the couple will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: