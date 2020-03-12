Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Tom Hanks shared an update with his fans on Wednesday night announcing that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Hanks posted on Twitter that they “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

The couple is in Australia and will follow protocol recommended by health officials.

Hanks posted the couple will be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”