Former Virginia House candidate charged with revenge porn

A former candidate for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates has been charged with crimes commonly characterized as “revenge porn.”

News outlets report that Sheila Bynum-Coleman was indicted Monday in Henrico County on two misdemeanor counts. The charges allege that she disseminated nude photos of a woman at her workplace.

Specifically, authorities say that she showed the nude photos to the woman’s boss and said they were taken on company time. Authorities have said the motives for Bynum-Coleman’s alleged actions are unclear.

Last year, Bynum-Coleman tried but failed to unseat Republican Kirk Cox. He was House Speaker at the time.