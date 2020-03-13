West Virginia schools to close starting next week due to pandemic
CHARLESTON, WV – Starting next week, students in West Virginia will be out of school due to coronavirus.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon.
He said while there are no cases of coronavirus in the Mountain State, West Virginia needs to prepare.
Justice also announced a national and international travel ban for state employees and has canceled state tournaments.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.