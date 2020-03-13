71ºF

West Virginia schools to close starting next week due to pandemic

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia's state airplane can make side trips to Gov. Justice's hometown as well as fly him to campaign events if the trips coincide with official state business, ethics officials ruled Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
CHARLESTON, WV – Starting next week, students in West Virginia will be out of school due to coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon.

He said while there are no cases of coronavirus in the Mountain State, West Virginia needs to prepare.

Justice also announced a national and international travel ban for state employees and has canceled state tournaments.

