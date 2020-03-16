COVID: CDC recommends no gatherings of 50+ for eight weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and prevention say Americans should cancel or postpone all gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

That’s as experts say social distancing is imperative to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC says the new guidance applies to conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and any other gatherings.

It applies to organizational events and those individuals have planned.

According to the CDC, travelers at such gathering could bring coronavirus to communities that don’t yet have it.

It says any events that do take place need to prioritize the protection of vulnerable populations and, they need to emphasize hand washing and social distancing.