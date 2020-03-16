US warship plays Italian national anthem

GAETA, Italy – As Italy faces the deadly impact of the coronavirus outbreak with more than 20,000 infected, the world looks to stand behind the most affected communities.

On Friday, a US Navy warship was docked just off the Italian port of Gaeta, south of Rome.

With a beautiful gesture in support of the Italian people, the USS Mount Whitney played the Italian national anthem over its sound system.

As the melodic tones of the anthem coursed through the port city, sailors aboard the ship hoped to convey their solidarity with the community in this time of crisis.