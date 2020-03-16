49ºF

Virginia sees its second coronavirus-related death

Man in his 70s lived in Newport News area

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia, Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus (WSLS 10)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A second Virginian has died after contracting the new coronavirus (COVID-19), state health officials announced Monday.

The patient was a man in his 70s who died from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials say it’s not clear how he contracted the virus.

Just like the first reported COVID-19-related death in Virginia, this patient was in the Newport News area.

