Disney World donates two trailers of food to Central Florida food bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is going to be closed at least through the end of March and that means there’s a lot of excess food left behind.

The theme park announced on its blog that it will be donating the food, such as fresh salads, greens and cooked hot items, to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, as part of the ongoing Disney Harvest program.

“Since making the important decision to temporarily close theme parks at Walt Disney World and adjust our offerings, we have continued to take time to focus on the well-being of our Cast Members, our Guests, our families and the local community we call home,” Thomas Smith said in the blog post.

Disneyland also announced it was donating its food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County in California.

After announcing the closure of the theme parks last Thursday, Disney World announced Monday it will close its company-owned stores at Disney Springs starting Tuesday, and all Disney-owned hotels at Walt Disney World will shut down Friday out of an “abundance of caution” as concerns persist about the spread of coronavirus.

This latest closure by Disney came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended late Sunday that large gatherings of 50 or more people should be avoided for eight weeks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.