Utilities will not be shut off during state of emergency in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Late Monday, the State Corporation Commission said that utilities will not be shut off during Virginia’s state of emergency.

Disconnections will be halted for 60 days during the state of emergency caused by coronavirus.

Below is a statement from Attorney General Mark Herring:

“I filed my emergency petition last week because it is so incredibly important that Virginians continue to have access to important utilities like electricity, gas, and water during this state of emergency when we are asking them to stay home to slow the spread of this virus. Virginians should not have to worry about their utilities being disconnected while we are in the middle of a public health crisis, especially low-income Virginians or hourly wage earners whose income is most likely to be impacted by business closures and social distancing. This is really good news and a really great decision from the SCC and I’m glad I was able to help make it happen.”