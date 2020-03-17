45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

45ºF

News

Utilities will not be shut off during state of emergency in Virginia

Tags: Virginia, Money
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. A federal judge repeatedly ripped into Pacific Gas & Electric, saying its executives have put greed before safety. U.S. District Judge William Alsup told the utility at a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, that it should plan to have at least 1,100 more tree trimmers to reduce the chances that it will cause even more devastation. The harsh rebuke came in a hearing as part of PG&E's criminal probation imposed after its natural gas lines blew up a San Bruno, California, neighborhood and killed eight people. Since its probation, poorly maintained power lines have been blamed for igniting wildfires that killed nearly 130 people and destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric lineman works to repair a power line in fire-ravaged Paradise, Calif. A federal judge repeatedly ripped into Pacific Gas & Electric, saying its executives have put greed before safety. U.S. District Judge William Alsup told the utility at a hearing Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, that it should plan to have at least 1,100 more tree trimmers to reduce the chances that it will cause even more devastation. The harsh rebuke came in a hearing as part of PG&E's criminal probation imposed after its natural gas lines blew up a San Bruno, California, neighborhood and killed eight people. Since its probation, poorly maintained power lines have been blamed for igniting wildfires that killed nearly 130 people and destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

RICHMOND, Va. – Late Monday, the State Corporation Commission said that utilities will not be shut off during Virginia’s state of emergency.

Disconnections will be halted for 60 days during the state of emergency caused by coronavirus.

Below is a statement from Attorney General Mark Herring:

“I filed my emergency petition last week because it is so incredibly important that Virginians continue to have access to important utilities like electricity, gas, and water during this state of emergency when we are asking them to stay home to slow the spread of this virus. Virginians should not have to worry about their utilities being disconnected while we are in the middle of a public health crisis, especially low-income Virginians or hourly wage earners whose income is most likely to be impacted by business closures and social distancing. This is really good news and a really great decision from the SCC and I’m glad I was able to help make it happen.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.