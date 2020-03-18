Belk to close temporarily, Target starts abbreviated hours

ROANOKE, Va. – Target has joined the growing list of stores cutting hours in reaction to the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, the Minneapolis based retailer will close all stores at 9 p.m.

The change is meant to give employees more time to restock store shelves and clean.

The retailer is also dedicating an hour each week for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 to shop.

Belk has announced they will be temporarily closing their stores through March 30.

In a statement, the department store chain said, “based on the guidance issued by the CDC regarding large gatherings and for the safety of our communities, all Belk stores will be temporarily closed to customers.”

According to the company’s website, they are based in Charlotte, North Carolina and have nearly 300 locations in 16 states.