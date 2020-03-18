Kroger hiring for hundreds of positions to keep stores stocked

ROANOKE, Va. – In order to keep up with the new demand created by coronavirus concerns and to support local community members who need work, Kroger is now hiring for hundreds of positions.

As of Wednesday, there are around 45 jobs in the Roanoke area. To see jobs near you, click here.

For Kroger employees, the chain has enacted Emergency Leave Guidelines, allowing 14 days of PTO for employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider.

Kroger’s Zero Waste Foundation also announced a $3 million commitment to deploy hunger-relief resources to communities that are being hit hard by coronavirus. The funding will be equally distributed between the foundation’s partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

In response to the pandemic, Kroger has also adjusted store hours. Until further notice, stores will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.