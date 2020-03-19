Hallmark Channel to have Christmas movie marathon as more self-quarantine

With coronavirus front and center for millions of Americans, the Hallmark Channel has decided to bring some holiday cheer to your self-quarantining.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the channel will be bringing back its Christmas movie marathon on Friday at noon to help bring people out of their cabin fever blues.

The marathon will start with Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘A Christmas Detour’ and end on Sunday at 6 with ‘Christmas in Rome,’ starring Lacey Chabert.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday

12:00 p.m.: A Christmas Detour Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”) and Paul Greene (“Bitten”)

2:00 p.m.: Holiday Date Stars: Brittany Bristow (“Rising Suns”), Matt Cohen (“General Hospital”), Teryl Rothery (“Cedar Cove”) and Bruce Boxleitner (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

4:00 p.m.: A Christmas Love Story Stars: Kristin Chenoweth (“Glee”) and Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”)

6:00 p.m.: Mingle All the Way Stars: Jen Lilley (“Days of Our Lives,”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Under Wraps Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Let it Snow”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

10:00 p.m.: Crown for ChristmasStars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

Saturday

12:00 a.m.: The Christmas Cottage Stars: Merritt Patterson (“Forever in My Heart”) and Steve Lund (“Reign”)

2:00 a.m.: A Royal Christmas Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”), Stephan Hagan (“Against the Dark”) and Jane Seymour (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”)

3:30 a.m.: Marry Me at Christmas Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“Reign”) and Trevor Donovan (“90210”)

5:00 a.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Mark Wiebe (“Sweet Karma”)

7:00 a.m.: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays Stars: Adrian Grenier (“Entourage”), Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”), Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

9:00 a.m.: Snow Bride Stars: Katrina Law (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”), Jordan Belfi (“Surrogates”) and Patricia Richardson (“Home Improvement”)

11:00 a.m.: Switched for Christmas Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Eion Bailey (“Once Upon a Time”), Mark Deklin (“Grace and Frankie”) and Natasha Bure (“Make It or Break It”)

1:00 p.m.: Christmas at Dollywood Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Niall Matter (“Eureka”) and Dolly Parton (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 9 to 5)

3:00 p.m.: The Nine Lives of Christmas Stars: Brandon Routh (“Superman Returns”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

5:00 p.m.: Christmas at the Plaza Stars: Ryan Paevey (“General Hospital”) and Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

7:00 p.m.: Christmas Town Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

Sunday

12:00 a.m.: Picture a Perfect Christmas Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

2:00 a.m.: The Sweetest Christmas Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Lea Coco (“Queen Sugar”)

4:00 a.m.: Coming Home for Christmas Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Neal Bledsoe (“The Mysteries of Laura”) and Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”)

6:00 a.m.: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses Stars: Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”), Matthew Davis (“Legacies”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

8:00 a.m.: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”)

10:00 a.m.: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy Stars: Paul Greene (“Bitten”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Holly Robinson Peete (“21 Jump Street”), Rukiya Bernard (“Van Helsing”), Colin Lawrence (“The Good Doctor”), Ashley Williams (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Jill Wagner (“Teen Wolf”)

12:00 p.m.: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Luke Macfarlane (“Brothers & Siters”) and Jean Smart (“Designing Women”)

2:00 p.m.: Christmas Under the Stars Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”), Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement”) and Clarke Peters (“The Wire”)

4:00 p.m.: Write Before Christmas Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

6:00 p.m.: Christmas in Rome Stars: Lacey Chabert (“Mean Girls”) and Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)