TSA agents in Atlanta, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale test positive for COVID-19

Screening officers at airports in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Atlanta are among a dozen TSA agents who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA has a map on its website that shows where all the agents who have tested positive work. The page also includes a table listing the airport, the last day the agent worked, which specific terminals the agents were on duty in and what time they were on shift.

For the full list and map, click here.

Travelers or other TSA employees who believe they might have had contact with the agents who have tested positive should consult with their health care provider, the agency said.

To help travelers concerned about coronavirus, TSA has relaxed its rule for liquid carry-on items specifically for hand sanitizer. One sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger is allowed until further notice.

And as far as disinfecting wipes -- even jumbo size containers are allowed through the checkpoint, TSA says.

Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience.

Travelers are also permitted to ask an officer checking them to put on a fresh pair of gloves before screening.