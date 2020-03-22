51ºF

Company aims to hire thousands for work-at-home program

Houston CEO shares expert tips on how to work from home.
A company is launching a nationwide recruiting strategy in an attempt to hire thousands for its work-at-home program.

Alorica is a California-based customer service company is targeting people who have recently lost their jobs with a chance to earn an income from home.

The company promises flexible schedules and competitive benefits like paid training, medical and dental insurance, paid time off, sick time, 401(k) and employee discounts.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Alorica, click here.

