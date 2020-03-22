Three more people have died from coronavirus in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three women have died due to COVID-19 in Virginia, bringing the total number of deaths to 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Officials say two of the women had previously tested positive for coronavirus, and the third was a recent positive case. All women were in their 80s and hospitalized, and one of them was a resident of a long-term healthcare facility. They were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.

Officials say they don’t know how the women contracted coronavirus.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19.”

The cause of death for all three women was respiratory failure.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors: