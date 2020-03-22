Three more people have died from coronavirus in Virginia
All three were women in their 80s
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Three women have died due to COVID-19 in Virginia, bringing the total number of deaths to 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Officials say two of the women had previously tested positive for coronavirus, and the third was a recent positive case. All women were in their 80s and hospitalized, and one of them was a resident of a long-term healthcare facility. They were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.
Officials say they don’t know how the women contracted coronavirus.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19.”
The cause of death for all three women was respiratory failure.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid non-essential travel
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.
- Avoid crowds of more than ten people.
