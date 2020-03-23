Trillion-dollar stimulus bill fails along party lines

WASHINGTON – Despite working deep into the night Sunday, a vote to pass a trillion-dollar stimulus bill in the US Senate failed along party lines.

Another procedural vote on the coronavirus stimulus bill is set for Monday at noon.

This coming less than 24 hours after Senate Democrats halted movement on the proposal aimed at boosting the economy struggling from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The legislation has many problems. At the top of the list, it includes a large corporate bailout with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight," said minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Our nation cannot afford the game of chicken,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, majority leader. "Doctors, nurses, small business employees, laid off Americans and vulnerable seniors need our help right now.”

The Senate is down several members, as senator Rand Paul confirmed he has tested positive, and other senators that may have been exposed are self quarantining.