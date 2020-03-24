57ºF

Sheetz makes changes amid coronavirus pandemic

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – With the coronavirus shutting down businesses and forcing people to stay inside, Sheetz is making some changes.

According to a statement the company put out on Facebook, Sheetz is increasing daily cleaning and sanitation.

Self-serve coffee is also now suspended, but you can play your order with touchscreen kiosks or by asking an employee. Self-serve fountain beverages and frozen drinks are also temporarily suspended, as well as bakery items.

