Sheetz makes changes amid coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – With the coronavirus shutting down businesses and forcing people to stay inside, Sheetz is making some changes.

According to a statement the company put out on Facebook, Sheetz is increasing daily cleaning and sanitation.

Self-serve coffee is also now suspended, but you can play your order with touchscreen kiosks or by asking an employee. Self-serve fountain beverages and frozen drinks are also temporarily suspended, as well as bakery items.