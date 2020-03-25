Ohio denim company switches to making medical masks

COLUMBUS, OH – People are pitching in all around the world to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

That includes businesses in different industries and sectors.

One of those businesses is Zace Brand - a company that produces denim.

They halted denim production and switched to making surgical masks for medical workers.

Owner and founder Zach Myers said he started getting messages about mask shortages and knew he had to do something.

“Assistant directors at er’s, anesthesiologists, just different sectors of health care have reached out to me and placed orders because you know, some have zero supplies, some have limited supplies, and the ones who have limited supplies are told to re-use these N95 masks,” said Myers.

Myers researched CDC guidelines, found a supply of government-issued army rip-stop fabric, and got to work.

He says the material used in the masks meets requirements.

He also says this isn’t about profit, he just wants to help, and only needs enough money to cover material and labor.