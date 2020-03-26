Fourth person at Henrico County rehab center dies from coronavirus

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Officials at a long-term care and rehab center in Henrico County announced a fourth resident died from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

Virginia now has 15 reported coronavirus deaths.

Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced three other COVID-19 deaths earlier this week.

Richmond and Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said it was unknown if the fourth death was directly linked to COVID-19 though he suspected that it was, NBC 12 reported.

Avula said the man who died on Thursday was in his 70s.

NBC 12 reports that over the past 12 days, 17 residents and six workers at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two patients are in the hospital while 11 patients are being treated onsite in an isolated unit with nursing and certified nursing assistant staff.