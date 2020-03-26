U.S. Marine becomes first person at Pentagon to test positive for coronavirus
A U.S. Marine has become the first person stationed at the Pentagon to test positive for coronavirus.
The Marine has been in isolation at home since March 13, when a member of his immediate family began to show symptoms. The Pentagon said his workspace has been cleaned and a contact investigation is underway.
Two other defense workers who had visited the Pentagon have tested positive, but they were not assigned to the building.
