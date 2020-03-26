Virginia inmate tested for coronavirus after visiting New York

STAUNTON, Va. – A Virginia inmate has been tested for coronavirus after visiting New York, according to jail officials.

Officials at Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton say this is the 37-year-old man is their first inmate tested for coronavirus. Officials say that he does not have any underlying health conditions.

The inmate has been at Middle River Regional Jail since March 11, 2020 and told authorities that he visited an area around New York City in the first week of March.

In an abundance of caution, the inmate has been isolated and jail officials have been working with the Virginia Health Department.

According to the health department, the test results will not be available for 48 to 72 hours.

In the meantime, staff members at the jail have limited the inmate’s movement and activity and members of the jail medical staff reportedly met with inmates in the same housing unit as the inmate awaiting the test results to tell them what is happening.