Walt Disney World will stay closed ‘until further notice’

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. (Walt Disney World)

ORLANDO, Fl. – The happiest place on earth will be closed indefinitely.

Walt Disney World announced the parks and resorts will stay closed “until further notice" due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The safety and well-being of our Guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said in a statement.

The closure is temporary, but it’s not clear when they will reopen. Click or tap here for more information.

