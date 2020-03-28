Two-legged dog crowned new Cadbury Bunny

CADBURY, UK – Congratulations are in order for Lieutenant Dan!

The two-legged dog, named after the “Forrest Gump” character is the new Cadbury Bunny.

While Lt. Dan was born a little different, his owner said he still lives life to the fullest.

He beat out a mini-horse, pig, llama, hamster, a duck and two cats to claim the title.

The popular Easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.

Besides being the star of a new TV commercial, the winner gets $5,000.