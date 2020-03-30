58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

58ºF

News

Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 2021

Tags: Sports, Olympics, Coronavirus
The Olympic rings floating on a barge are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Olympic rings floating on a barge are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games.

Tokyo organizers say the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. That is almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

The IOC and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.