Carhartt altering production, set to produce 2.5 million masks, 50,000 hospital gowns

DETROIT – Carhartt plans to shift production to produce masks and gowns for hospitals in need as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

On Monday, April 6, Carhartt will begin producing 50,000 medical gowns, and on April 20, the company will begin manufacturing 2.5 million masks, according to our sister station WDIV.

“Serving and answering the call during times of need has always been an integral part of Carhartt’s history and it’s why consumers have trusted us to have their back for more than 130 years,” said Mark Valade, Chief Executive Officer at Carhartt. “We are humbled and honored to help all the essential workers serving and protecting us right now.”

Carhartt said associates from manufacturing facilities have volunteered to produce these items and they will continue to be compensated.

Over the last few weeks, Carhartt temporarily closed all company-owned stores and implemented temporary rotating paid work schedules in its manufacturing and distribution facilities to encourage social distancing among associates.