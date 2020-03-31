47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

47ºF

News

SiriusXM offering free streaming until mid-May

No credit card required

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: SiriusXM, Coronavirus
Luke Bryan attends SiriusXM's The Highway channel broadcast backstage from the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Luke Bryan attends SiriusXM's The Highway channel broadcast backstage from the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (2018 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Stuck in the house and looking for a new way to listen to music?

From now until May 15, you can stream all of SiriusXM for free.

The company is allowing people to create accounts, without providing any payment information, and listen to all it has to offer.

To sign-up, simply click here and follow the steps to create an account.

Once that’s done you can download the mobile app or add SiriusXM to a variety of other internet connected devices.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: