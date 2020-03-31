SiriusXM offering free streaming until mid-May

ROANOKE, Va. – Stuck in the house and looking for a new way to listen to music?

From now until May 15, you can stream all of SiriusXM for free.

The company is allowing people to create accounts, without providing any payment information, and listen to all it has to offer.

To sign-up, simply click here and follow the steps to create an account.

Once that’s done you can download the mobile app or add SiriusXM to a variety of other internet connected devices.