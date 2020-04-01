3 female inmates have COVID-19, Virginia Department of Corrections says

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) says three female inmates at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women (VCCW) in Goochland have all tested positive for COVID-19.

There are also three employees and one contract nurse within the VADOC system who have tested positive for COVID-19, the VADOC announced Tuesday.

According to the VADOC, the employees who tested positive include one officer in training at the VCCW, one correctional officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center and one employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office. The contract nurse works at VCCW.

All VADOC facilities are operating on a modified lockdown in order to minimize contact between groups of offenders from different buildings. Virginia Correctional Enterprises is manufacturing sneeze/cough guard masks for staff and offenders to wear, according to the VADOC.

Visitation and volunteer activities at correctional facilities are canceled due to the outbreak, but video visitation, email and phone calls are still available to offenders.