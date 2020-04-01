Curbside concerts offers escape from COVID-19 blues

COACHELLA VALLEY, Ca. – With a microphone and passion for music, Chris Lomeli is spreading joy throughout California's Coachella Valley during the era of coronavirus social distancing.

“A lof of people have been lonely, a lot of people are confined to their houses, it’s been tough for everyone and I’ve been fortunate enough to figure out this little idea to bring hope to people,” he says.

Lomeli has been performing locally for years, but recent venue closures have shut him down temporarily.

In the meantime, he's decided to take his talents on the road and performed for families outside of their homes.

“It’s keeping me busy and keeping me sane as well, seeing the smiles on others peoples faces is actually helping me a lot as well,” Lomeli says.

People connect with him on social media, then share their address or location and get ready for a free concert.