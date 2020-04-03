Fauci says the entire country should be under a stay-at-home order

WASHINGTON – While the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, believes the entire nation should be under stay-at-home orders, a number of states are still holding out and President Donald Trump is still resisting a nationwide order.

However, some state leaders are joining health officials in urging a stronger response.

This comes as certain areas face an impending shortage of critical supplies and equipment.

While President Trump maintains a nationwide stay-at-home order isn’t necessary, Fauci disagrees.

“If you look at what is going on in this country, I do not understand why we are not doing that. We really should be,” said Fauci.

Now, in New York City and Los Angeles, if you must go outside, it’s highly encouraged to keep your face covered.

The CDC will soon release national guidelines on wearing face masks, but the president said they will not be required.

“Frankly, I don’t think it will be mandatory because some people don’t want to do that, but if people wanted to wear them, they can,” said Trump.

Dr. Deborah Birx reminded Americans to not forget about social distancing, saying the curve of U.S. coronavirus cases shows that not every American is taking those guidelines seriously.

“So this really is a call to action. We see Spain, France, Italy, Germany and others beginning to bend their curves. We can bend ours, but it means everyone has to take that same responsibility,” said Birx.