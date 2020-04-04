Mexico halts Corona beer production

The Mexican brewing company that produces Corona beer announced on Friday via Twitter that they would be halting the production of their well-known beer.

Grupo Modelo said they were taking these actions in order to comply with the measures taken by Mexico’s federal government.

They also expressed their complete commitment to fight against the SARS-COV2 virus.

They said they will be donating 300,000 antibacterial gels made from brewed alcohol and will contribute in the future with more actions to fight the pandemic.