Death toll at Virginia long-term care center now at 20

RICHMOND, Va. – Three more residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died at a Virginia long-term care facility, the center disclosed on Sunday, bringing the death toll from one of the nation’s worst coronavirus clusters to 20.

The administrator of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond have announced three additional deaths since Friday.

More than 90 Canterbury residents have tested positive and are receiving treatment at the hospital or at the center, according to administrator Jeremiah Davis. Another 35 residents have tested negative, while 25 health care workers at the center also have tested positive.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health showed more than 2,600 positive COVID-19 cases statewide and at least 51 deaths as of Sunday morning. There are well over 400 hospitalizations.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.