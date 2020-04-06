Experts warn against unproven, possibly unsafe COVID-19 remedies

We’re all trying to be as healthy as possible, but experts are cautioning about trying unproven and possibly unsafe methods.

An Arizona man recently died after taking a form of chloroquine phosphate used as a parasite treatment for fish and not the medicinal tablet being tested as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Despite what some may claim, there’s no magic pill right now to boost the immune system against the virus.

“Some of these remedies people imagine will help them are actually quite harmful,” said Dr. Cathryn Nagler, immunologist, University of Chicago.

Instead, she says, focus on eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep.

If you take vitamins, don’t exceed the recommended dosage.

Avoid smoking and drinking too much, and keep up the hand washing and social distancing.

Human trials are underway on a potential COVID-19 vaccine.